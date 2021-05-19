Idaho’s state legislature effectively ended its 2021 session last week—while leaving open the opportunity to call itself back into session later this year.
The Idaho Senate voted to adjourn sine die—in other words, to officially end the session—on Wednesday. But the Idaho House had different plans, choosing instead to go into recess, which would allow House Speaker Scott Bedke to call the House back into session later in the year without the governor’s permission. Under Idaho’s Constitution, only the governor can call the Legislature back into session once it’s adjourned sine die for the year.
On Thursday, the Idaho Attorney General’s Office released an opinion on the situation, suggesting that without both chambers agreeing to adjourn sine die, both chambers will likely be considered in recess by default. If the House does not adjourn and reconvenes at a later point, the Attorney General’s Office said, the Senate will likely have three days to reconvene as well.
As of last Wednesday, the Legislature had been in session for 122 days—the longest session in Idaho’s history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In