IDaho Senate

The Senate in session at the Idaho Capitol on April 6, 2021.

 Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun

Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, has begun circulating what he said is the first of two petitions to call the Idaho Legislature back into special session to consider legislation related to the presidential primary election that legislators eliminated earlier this year.

The Idaho Legislature adjourned for the year April 6 but has the new power to call itself back into session upon a written petition signed by at least 60% of the members of the Idaho House of Representatives and Idaho Senate, thanks to Idaho voters passing Senate Joint Resolution 102 in November.

In an interview Tuesday, Herndon said he is not sure if he will be able to reach the 60% threshold.

Scott Herndon

Sen. Scott Herndon R-Sagle
Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise

Rep. Ilana Rubel
