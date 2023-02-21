Capitol (copy)
Photo courtesy of the Idaho Statesman

The Republican-controlled Idaho House of Representatives voted along party lines Monday to pass a bill that would remove student IDs from the list of types of identification accepted to vote at Idaho polls.

Rep. Tina Lambert, R-Caldwell, sponsored House Bill 124, saying it would help prevent fraud at the polls — without citing any specific instances in Idaho where student IDs were used to commit voter fraud.

“The problem with student ID cards is that they are not secure,” Lambert said on the House floor. “Proof of identity is not required in order to get one. Some are going to say that this bill will prevent young people from voting. That is certainly not the goal. The goal is simply to ensure that only qualified people are voting in Idaho elections.” 

