Rep. Bruce Skaug

Rep. Bruce D. Skaug, R-Nampa, talks before the State Affairs committee at the Idaho State Capitol building on Jan. 11, 2023. 

 Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun

A bill that is designed to withhold state funding from cities or counties that refuse to investigate or enforce felony state laws is headed for a vote on the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives.

On Thursday, the House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted along party lines to send House Bill 22 to the floor with a recommendation it passes. 

Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, is sponsoring the bill, which is an updated version of Skaug’s earlier bill, House Bill 2, that was designed to withhold state funding from local units of government that declined to investigate or enforce Idaho’s criminal abortion laws. 

Tags

Load comments