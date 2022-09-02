The Idaho Legislature’s 2022 special session got off to a quick start Thursday morning with the House Revenue and Taxation Committee only needing nine minutes to introduce a $1 billion bill to cut taxes and increase education funding.

The full Idaho House passed the bill on a 55-15 vote, and the legislation will now be taken up by the Idaho Senate.

The 14-page bill is the only bill on the agenda for the special session, which legislative leaders hope they can adjourn in a single day after press time on Thursday. 

Rep. Steven Harris (copy)
