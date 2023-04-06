0313 statehouse rotunda

On the final day of the 2023 session, the Idaho House of Representatives narrowly failed to override Gov. Brad Little’s veto of a controversial bill that would have prohibited libraries from providing “harmful materials” to minors. 

On Wednesday, Little vetoed House Bill 314, writing in a letter to legislators that the bill’s ambiguity would lead to unintended consequences for libraries and their patrons. Little also called out a section of the bill that would have allowed minors, their parents or guardians to sue for $2,500 for a violation of the bill. 

“Allowing any parent, regardless of intention, to collect $2,500 in automatic fines creates a library bounty system that will only increase the costs local libraries incur, particularly rural libraries,” Little wrote. “These costs will be forced onto property taxpayers of Idaho or cause libraries to close to minors altogether.”

