On the final day of the 2023 session, the Idaho House of Representatives narrowly failed to override Gov. Brad Little’s veto of a controversial bill that would have prohibited libraries from providing “harmful materials” to minors.
On Wednesday, Little vetoed House Bill 314, writing in a letter to legislators that the bill’s ambiguity would lead to unintended consequences for libraries and their patrons. Little also called out a section of the bill that would have allowed minors, their parents or guardians to sue for $2,500 for a violation of the bill.
“Allowing any parent, regardless of intention, to collect $2,500 in automatic fines creates a library bounty system that will only increase the costs local libraries incur, particularly rural libraries,” Little wrote. “These costs will be forced onto property taxpayers of Idaho or cause libraries to close to minors altogether.”
The Idaho House voted 40-30 to pass House Bill 314 on March 31, before going at recess to see if Little would veto any late-session bills.
When legislators reconvened Thursday at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise, the Idaho House voted 46-24 — without any debate — to override Little’s veto. It would have taken 47 votes, or two-thirds of the members present, to override the veto.
With the failed override behind them, legislators had little left to act on Thursday, and the Idaho House and Idaho Senate voted to adjourn for the year “sine die” a few moments later.
Legislators had finished passing the state budget and wrapped up most of the year’s business March 31 before going into recess. Thursday marked the 88th day of the 2023 legislative session, which gaveled in on Jan. 9 with Little’s State of the State address.
Idaho Capital Sun is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Idaho Capital Sun maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Christina Lords for questions: info@idahocapitalsun.com. Follow Idaho Capital Sun on Facebook and Twitter.
