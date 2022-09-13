Brad Little Screenshot

Idaho Gov. Brad Little addresses lawmakers in the House and Senate from the House chamber for his State of the State address on Jan. 10, 2022, at the Statehouse in Boise. 

 
 Screenshot/Courtesy of Idaho in Session

Idaho Gov. Brad Little is one of 22 governors across the country to sign a letter to President Joe Biden opposing his plan to forgive a portion of student loan debt, saying the plan will encourage more student borrowing, incentivize higher tuition rates and exacerbate inflation.

The governors of Montana, Alaska, Utah and Wyoming also signed the letter that was sent to the White House on Monday.

Biden announced a plan to forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals with an income of less than $125,000, and $250,000 for a household’s income. That amount is extended to $20,000 for borrowers who received Pell Grants as students, a program for undergraduate students who come from households with the lowest incomes. Pell Grant recipients are still subject to the income thresholds.

