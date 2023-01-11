In his State of the State address Monday, Idaho Gov. Brad Little called for implementing increases in education funding—particularly for boosting teacher pay and creating new college or workforce training scholarships—and setting aside $120 million to offset property taxes.

Closely watched and scrutinized by legislators, lobbyists and the public alike, the governor’s annual State of the State address is Idaho’s version of the State of the Union address that the president delivers to Congress. Little, a Republican from Emmett, was re-elected to a second, four-year term on Nov. 8. He delivered his 36-minute address to a joint session of the Idaho Legislature during the lawmakers' first day in session.

As he foreshadowed last week, Little forcefully called for implementing the Sept. 1 special session law, House Bill 1, which directs $330 million from sales tax collections to public school education each year and sets aside another $80 million for in-demand careers. Last year, Little and legislators left the decisions regarding the implementation of the education funding provisions of the special session law to this year.