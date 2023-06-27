Idaho GOP adopts presidential caucus proposal, in case legislators don’t bring back primary

The line to vote in the 2022 primary election at Middleton Middle School snaked through the gymnasium, through the foyer and out the door as voters waited up to an hour to cast their ballots. The Idaho GOP has opted to switch to a presidential caucus next March, if the Idaho Legislature doesn't reinstate the primary elections that it unintentionally removed in the 2023 legislative session. 

 Courtesy Becky Swain/Idaho Capital Sun

The Idaho Republican State Central Committee voted Saturday to revert to a presidential caucus system for helping select the party’s presidential nominee—if the Idaho Legislature fails to reinstate the May presidential primary election that legislators eliminated earlier this year.

This weekend’s vote at the Idaho GOP summer meeting in Challis is the Idaho Republican Party’s response to a growing mess that leaves Idahoans uncertain of when or how they will vote in the 2024 presidential candidate nomination process. That process begins nationally in about seven months.

Meanwhile, the Idaho Democratic Party is set to vote Wednesday on a proposed resolution calling on the Idaho Legislature to reinstate the 2024 presidential primary elections, Idaho Democratic Party Communications Director Avery Roberts said.

