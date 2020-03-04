A proposed constitutional amendment to freeze the number of legislative districts in Idaho is making its way through the Statehouse and could appear on the ballot in November.
House Joint Resolution 4 would set the number of districts at 35 and the number of state senators at 35, cementing the status quo. The resolution was passed by the House of Representatives and is now awaiting a vote in the Senate. If the Senate approves the resolution, Idaho voters will decide for themselves whether to adopt the amendment.
The resolution passed the House on a 65-3 vote, with both representatives from District 26—Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, and Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum—voting in favor of it. But Toone, Davis and Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said they had concerns about the proposal.
“I’m very concerned about it, particularly for our rural districts,” Toone told the Idaho Mountain Express after the House vote.
The Idaho Constitution currently allows the state to have a minimum of 30 districts and a maximum of 35. Idaho has had the maximum number of districts, 35, for roughly 40 years. And as the state gears up for its upcoming redistricting process, House and Senate Republican leadership say it’s important to ensure that number isn’t reduced.
Past redistricting efforts have gone to the Idaho Supreme Court after accusations of gerrymandering. Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill told the House State Affairs Committee that the amendment is needed to prevent a judge from reducing the number of districts in the event that this redistricting effort ends up in court, too.
As Idaho grows, particularly in its urban centers, lowering the number of legislative districts would stretch some of the state’s already expansive rural districts to cover even larger geographic areas, resolution sponsor House Speaker Scott Bedke told the House State Affairs Committee. Fixing the number of districts at 35 would also simplify things for the state’s citizen redistricting commission, Bedke said. The commission, which is tasked with drawing district boundaries for legislative and congressional elections, will be appointed in 2021 after this year’s national census.
But while the amendment wouldn’t let the state drop below 35 districts, it also wouldn’t let the state add more districts without another amendment—and District 26 lawmakers believe more districts may be necessary if Idaho continues to grow.
“As Idaho grows, that means our districts are going to have to become larger and larger,” Toone said. “As they get bigger and bigger, your voice will be heard less and less by one person.”
District 26 has about 44,000 people in Blaine, Lincoln, Gooding and Camas counties.
Stennett, a member of the Senate State Affairs Committee, said in a committee hearing for the resolution that she understood the desire to make sure the number of districts doesn’t drop below 35.
“I agree with your premise about the growth, but I wonder if this is a bit premature,” she said. “Should we wait and see if our population flattens out a little bit and go back and put more than 35 [based on growth by that time]?”
Dale Ewersen, a Bellevue resident and chairman of the state’s Republican redistricting committee, said he sees the amendment as a “step in the right direction,” especially when it comes to preventing the courts from ruling on the number of districts.
“Quite frankly, if it takes the courts out of the equation, that’s fine with me,” Ewersen told the Idaho Mountain Express. “With these activist courts, any time you can keep them out of the equation, I think that’s good.”
At the same time, Ewersen said, he would have liked the amendment to allow for future growth, perhaps by setting the minimum number of districts at 35 or by setting a higher maximum, such as 45.
“I don’t think it went far enough,” Ewersen said. “But it’s what we’re dealing with now.”
Continued growth with the same number of districts could mean that some districts experiencing less growth—such as District 26—will have to be rearranged, local lawmakers say. Parts of Blaine County, for example, could join Custer County, which currently makes up District 8 along with Lemhi, Valley, Boise and Gem counties, Toone speculated.
Despite her concerns, Toone voted in favor of the resolution on the House floor—but, she said, only because she preferred it to other redistricting-related proposals in recent years.
A constitutional amendment requires the approval of two-thirds of the House and two-thirds of the Senate to get on the ballot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In