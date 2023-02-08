BOISE—Lawmakers introduced a bill last week that would eliminate Idaho’s only bipartisan legislative committee and place the state’s independent auditing agency under Republican control.

Rep. Megan Blanksma, the House Majority Leader, presented the legislation to the House State Affairs Committee. It would do away with the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee—which includes an equal number of Republican and Democratic members—and instead place the Office of Performance Evaluations under the control of the Legislative Council, which has a Republican majority.

It would be a major change for the Office of Performance Evaluations, which was created in 1994 to review state agency activities and evaluate government accountability. The office isn’t very well known outside the Statehouse, but in the past three decades it has produced more than 170 reports identifying millions of dollars in potential taxpayer savings and highlighting gaps and inefficiencies in myriad state programs.

