Representatives from the Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s office plan to file a new brief in the U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit against the state over its abortion bans now that a new attorney general has taken office and the Idaho Supreme Court has upheld the laws.

Deputy Attorney General Steven L. Olsen asked the court not to issue a decision on the request to reconsider the ruling until the state can file its new brief. Olsen wrote that the Idaho Supreme Court’s opinion in the Planned Parenthood lawsuit contained determinations of law that are of “significant import” to the case.

Planned Parenthood and one of its abortion providers, Dr. Caitlin Gustafson, filed three separate challenges with the Idaho Supreme Court, beginning with the civil enforcement bill — also known as the heartbeat bill — and suits against the total abortion ban and a six-week ban. 

