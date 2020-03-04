Idahoans will cast their presidential primary votes on March 10, one week after the hype and hubbub of Super Tuesday. For Idaho Democrats, the voting process will look a little different this year. Here’s how.
Who can vote?
This is the first year that Idaho Democrats will express their preference for candidates by voting in a state-run primary—not by caucusing, as they have in past elections. The primary will be open to registered Democrats and unaffiliated voters.
The Republican and Constitution Party primaries take place on March 10 as well. Unaffiliated voters are also allowed to vote in the Constitution Party primary, but voters in the Republican primary must be registered Republicans.
What happens next?
Idaho counties will hold caucuses on April 4 to choose delegates for the state Democratic convention, based on the results of the primary vote. Blaine County’s delegate selection caucus will be held at 2 p.m. at the Blaine County Democrats headquarters, 16 W. Croy St. in Hailey.
Delegates chosen at the county caucuses will go to Idaho’s state Democratic convention, which takes place from June 4-7 in Boise. State delegates there will choose delegates to go to the Democratic National Convention in Wisconsin. Only candidates who got at least 15 percent of the statewide vote in Idaho can receive Idaho delegates to the national convention.
Who’s still running?
Five Democrats remained in the race as of Monday: Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. There were two main Republican candidates: President Donald Trump and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.
Six Constitution Party candidates have filed in the Gem State, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office: Don Blankenship, Daniel Clyde Cummings, Don Grundmann, Charles Kraut, J.R. Myers and Sheila “Samm” Tittle.
A number of other candidates have ended their campaigns since registering with the state. Their names will still appear on ballots.
