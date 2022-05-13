The group Contamos Idaho has launched a bilingual website to provide Spanish-speaking voters with voting and electoral information to ensure participation in the upcoming May 17 primary election.
“We want to make sure all Idahoans have the resources they need to vote,” said Antonio Hernandez, civic engagement coordinator of Conservation Voters for Idaho, an organization that is part of the Contamos Idaho coalition. “Our bilingual voter guide includes important voting deadlines, frequently asked questions and links to the IdahoVotes.gov website.”
The website, www.contamosidaho.org is one of the very few bilingual voter resource guides available in Idaho. Contamos Idaho referenced data from the 2020 U.S. Census that shows that Latinos now make up 13% of Idaho’s population, up by 1.5 percentage points since 2010. To Contamos Idaho, these numbers show that there is a growing need for more resources to give equal access to the democratic process for this ever-growing demographic.
“Spanish-speaking voters often tell us that they need basic information in order to vote; it’s often one of the first barriers they encounter,” said Hernandez. “We hope this website helps make voting more accessible for this often-overlooked community.”
Contamos Idaho works to reduce barriers for Idaho communities to engage in the Idaho democratic process by providing information, training, and resources. Contamos Idaho is comprised of nonprofit organizations, including ACLU Idaho, Community Council of Idaho, Conservation Voters for Idaho, Poder of Idaho and the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs. ￼
