A bill that would significantly tighten the requirements for ballot initiatives brought by Idaho citizens has been signed into law by Gov. Brad Little, immediately spurring a court challenge.
Little approved Senate Bill 1110 on Saturday, writing in a transmittal letter to the Senate that despite having “concerns” about the “constitutional sufficiency” and “unintended consequences” of the measure, he believes it “presents a much closer call” than similar bills he vetoed during the 2019 legislative session.
“Idaho has an important interest in ensuring that our ballots are not cluttered with initiatives that have not demonstrated sufficient grassroots support,” Little wrote. “Under current law, an initiative can qualify for the ballot after collecting voter signatures in only a few of Idaho’s more populated, urban areas.”
Senate Bill 1110 requires signatures from 6% of voters in each of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts to get an initiative on the ballot; current law requires the signatures of 6% of voters in at least 18 districts. Under both existing law and the newly passed bill, initiatives require the signatures of at least 6% of all voters statewide to become law.
Supporters of the bill said current law does not give sufficient representation to the state’s smaller or more rural counties. Under current law, an initiative could theoretically get on the ballot with signatures from just four of Idaho’s most populous counties.
Critics of the bill, including District 26’s legislators, said it would make it significantly more difficult for Idaho citizens to take action on issues the Legislature has not addressed—as happened in 2018 when voters approved the expansion of Medicaid through a citizen-brought ballot initiative—in a state that already has some of the tightest initiative restrictions in the country. Some critics also suggested the bill would give disproportionate power to rural voters, as a lack of approval in just one district could shut down an effort to get on the ballot.
In his transmittal letter, Little noted that the Idaho Constitution guarantees an initiative and referendum process for the people.
“Not every state in our country provides these important rights and I urge the Legislature to ensure those rights remain accessible to the people,” Little said. “However, I cannot overlook that … our constitution gives broad discretion to the Legislature to place conditions on ballot access.”
Whether the bill “amounts to an impermissible restriction in violation of our constitution,” Little wrote in his transmittal letter, is “ultimately a question for the Idaho judiciary to decide.”
Later in the day Saturday, Reclaim Idaho—the organization that successfully campaigned to put Medicaid expansion on the ballot in Idaho in 2018—announced that it would file a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the law.
“We are angry and deeply disappointed by the governor’s failure to uphold the Constitution,” Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville wrote in a statement. “But this fight is far from over. In fact, the fight to protect our initiative rights is only just beginning.”
In the event that the court challenge is unsuccessful, Mayville wrote, Reclaim Idaho has additionally filed the Initiative Rights Act, a ballot initiative “that will give the people of Idaho a chance to protect their initiative rights in the event that the courts do not decide in the people’s favor.”
