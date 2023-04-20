Gov. Little Statesman; no caption

Gov. Brad Little

 Photo courtesy of the Idaho Statesman

Idaho Gov. Brad Little said in a press conference Wednesday that he does not anticipate a special legislative session happening after Republican and Democratic party leaders recently raised concerns about a new law that eliminates the March presidential primary election.

House Bill 138, a bill that was pushed by Secretary of State Phil McGrane and Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, as a way to consolidate elections and save the state about $2.7 million every four years, overwhelmingly passed in both legislative chambers.

Little signed the bill into law on March 30, but Senate Bill 1186—a trailer bill allowing candidates to file to run in the state’s presidential primary in May—was necessary to consolidate the elections. That bill died when the legislative session adjourned because the House didn’t address the legislation.

