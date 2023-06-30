Idaho Republicans called out 14 GOP House members for blocking a bill to ban public and school libraries from distributing materials deemed “harmful to minors.”
And with one change, made on the fly, Republicans also called out GOP Gov. Brad Little.
That’s when Little vetoed House Bill 314—in part, he said, because the bill would have allowed parents to pursue fines of up to $2,500, creating a “bounty system.”
The no-confidence vote covers the 14 House Republicans who sided with Little and opposed the override: Reps. Matthew Bundy of Mountain Home; Richard Cheatum of Pocatello; Chenele Dixon of Kimberly; Rod Furniss of Rigby; Dan Garner of Clifton; Greg Lanting of Twin Falls; Lori McCann of Lewiston; Stephanie Mickelsen of Idaho Falls; Jack Nelsen of Jerome; James Petzke of Meridian; Jerald Raymond of Menan; Mark Sauter of Sandpoint; Kenny Wroten of Nampa; and Julie Yamamoto of Caldwell.
Republicans also voted to extend the no-confidence vote to Little.
.........groupthink
