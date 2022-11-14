University of Idaho

The University of Idaho’s main campus is located on the rolling hills of the Palouse in Moscow.

 Courtesy of the University of Idaho

Update

This story was updated at 4:30 p.m. Monday with quotes from Moscow mayor Art Bettge and State Board of Education President Kurt Liebich.

Moscow police have identified the four University of Idaho students, who died in apparent homicides.

But police still have issued few details about Sunday’s deaths, and no suspect or suspects are in custody.

“The Moscow Police does not believe there is an ongoing community risk based on information gathered during the preliminary investigation,” according to a news release issued by the city late Monday morning.