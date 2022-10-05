Idaho Cobalt Operations site

The Idaho Cobalt Operations site lies deep in Idaho’s cobalt belt, about 22 miles west of Salmon as the crow flies.

The United States’ largest-to-date cobalt mining operation will officially launch Friday at a remote site in the Salmon-Challis National Forest, Australia-based mining and exploration company Jervois Global announced in a press release Oct. 1.

Friday’s inaugural ceremony is expected to draw Gov. Brad Little, Australia diplomat Arthur Sinodinos, Idaho State Economic Development Director Tom Kealey, U.S. Department of Energy chemist Dr. Geri Richmond—as well as top company executives—to the mine’s location in the rugged Salmon River Mountains, about a two-hour drive from Salmon on switchback roads.

