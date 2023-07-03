0313 statehouse rotunda

 Photo courtesy of the Idaho Statesman

A new state budget and dozens of new state laws took effect Saturday in Idaho in connection with the beginning of the 2024 fiscal year.

Idaho’s state government runs on a fiscal year calendar that runs from July 1 to June 30 each year.

That means the 2023 fiscal year ended Friday, and the 2024 fiscal year began Saturday.

