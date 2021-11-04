The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the illegal killing of a cow elk near Stanley on Oct. 22.
According to wildlife officials, a cow elk was found shot and left to waste on the ridge between Joe’s Gulch and Kelly Creek, just north of Lower Stanley in Game Management Unit 36.
“It appears the cow elk was likely shot from the road, and no attempt was made to field dress or take any meat from the animal,” Fish and Game stated.
While an antlered elk hunt is currently in progress in the area, there is no open season on antlerless elk.
“Someone may have mistakenly thought they were aiming and shooting at a bull elk,” said Kyle Christiansen, senior conservation officer for Idaho Fish and Game. “Mistakes happen, but no attempt was made to report the mistake, as cell phone coverage is only a few miles away.”
Christiansen collected evidence at the scene but is seeking additional information the public might have.
“Someone knows who shot and left this cow elk to waste,” he said.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact Christiansen at 208-851-1957, the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 800-632-5999 or the Salmon regional office at 208-756-2271. Callers may remain anonymous and anyone with information leading to charges being filed are eligible for monetary rewards. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Gee, but let’s not do “checkpoints “
I’m over 20 years or respond in a decent way to the public that calls .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In