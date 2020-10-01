The Idaho State Tax Commission is reminding the public that time is running out to file 2019 Idaho state income tax returns.
Taxpayers who qualified for an automatic extension to file will need to send in their return and full payment by Oct. 15, the commission stated in a Thursday press release.
According to Tax Commission Chairman Tom Harris, the commission is expecting around 45,000 individual income tax returns this month. That’s in addition to the 892,000 returns already received in 2020.
While taxpayers can avoid penalties for filing late returns if they have an extension, any tax that wasn’t paid by June 15—the original Idaho income tax due date—is still subject to 4 percent interest, the commission stated.
Taxes can be paid electronically through tax.idaho.gov/epay. Those who need assistance can call the Twin Falls regional tax office at 208-334-7660. Residents are encouraged to visit tax.idaho.gov/w4 to ensure the correct amount of income taxes are being withheld from their paychecks.
