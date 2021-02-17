The three state lawmakers of District 26 will provide updates on the 2021 legislative session at two virtual town hall events this month.
Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, and Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, will discuss recent bills and answer questions from constituents.
The first town hall, intended for constituents in Blaine County, will take place Thursday, Feb. 18, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Participants can register using the following link: https://bit.ly/3rWRqU8.
The second town hall event, aimed at constituents in Lincoln, Gooding and Camas counties, is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27. Participants can register at: https://bit.ly/3rZ3jJ5.
