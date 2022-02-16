District 26 legislators will hold two online “town hall” forums later this month to update voters and residents on what is happening in the Idaho Legislature and what they are working to accomplish in Boise.
The forums will be held via Zoom at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, and at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.
District 26 includes Blaine, Camas, Gooding and Lincoln counties. Its three representatives in the Statehouse—Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum; Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue; and Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding—are scheduled to participate.
To join the forums via Zoom, go to bit.ly/feb22townhall for the Feb. 22 meeting and bit.ly/feb26townhall for the Feb. 26 meeting.
Though all three legislators are Democrats, the forums are non-partisan events for all residents of the district.
The 2022 session of the Legislature convened in early January. Typically, the sessions last about three months, though some go longer.
The current session will be the last one in which District 26 includes Blaine, Camas, Gooding and Lincoln counties. After the redistricting process that the state conducts every 10 years, District 26 is set to include Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties later this year. Camas and Gooding counties will be included with most of rural Twin Falls County in District 24.
The 2022 session will be the last one in which District 26 is represented by Stennett and Toone. Stennett announced last week that she will not seek re-election and Toone will not be eligible to run in her current district. Burns has said he will seek election to the House of Representatives, after being appointed to the position in December by Gov. Brad Little. ￼
