Democratic leaders of Idaho’s legislative District 26 are accepting applications to fill a vacant House of Representatives seat for the 2022 Legislature.
Applicants must be a Democrat who has lived in and been registered to vote in District 26 for at least one year. The district includes Blaine, Camas, Gooding and Lincoln counties.
The chosen applicant will replace Rep. Muffy Davis, who is leaving the post to become a Blaine County commissioner on Jan. 1.
State representatives create new laws, modify or update old laws and serve on committees in the Legislature. The position requires serving in Boise at the Capitol beginning in January, with an expectation of running for office as a Democrat in the May primary. If successful in the primary, the candidate would then run in the November general election for another two-year term in the House.
Interested people must submit a resume, cover letter and two letters of recommendation by noon on Saturday, Dec. 11, to blainecountydems@gmail.com or to P.O. Box 4502, Ketchum, ID 83340.
Questions can be directed to blainecountydems@gmail.com or Janie Davidson, District 26 Democratic chair, at 208-309-0350.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In