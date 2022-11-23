Idaho has continued to keep unemployment under 3% for nine consecutive months. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged up from 2.8% in September to 2.9% in October.
October’s labor force saw gains in both employed and unemployed workers. The number of Idahoans employed or looking for work grew by 1,714 people to 961,441, or 0.2%. Total employment increased by only 455 to 933,268. The total number of unemployed increased by 1,259 to 28,173.
Labor force participation decreased by 0.1 percentage points to 62.6%.
Four of Idaho’s six metropolitan statistical areas saw over-the-month nonfarm job increases in October, according to the department. Idaho Falls saw the largest increase with 0.4%, followed by Coeur d’Alene (0.3%), Boise (0.2%), and Twin Falls (0.2%). Lewiston and Pocatello saw over-the-month job losses of 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively.
Idaho’s nonfarm jobs increased by 1,200 to 827,900 in October, while industry sectors with the greatest gains include accommodation and food services at 4.8%.
The natural resource sector reportedly grew 2.3%. Management of companies and enterprises grew at 1.2%, while real estate rental and leasing grew 1.0%. The administration, support and waste management services grew at 0.6%. Arts, entertainment and recreation sectors also grew 0.6%.
There are several industries that reported job declines in October, but the largest decline was found in private educational services. Information services declined by 2.2%, state government saw a 1.2% decline, and durable goods manufacturing shrank by 0.9%. The construction industry had a decline of 0.6%. Transportation, warehousing and utilities, wholesale trade, and local government each shrank by 0.5%, respectively.
Year-over-year comparisons
Year-over-year, Idaho’s unemployment rate was down 0.3 percentage points from October 2021. The labor force was up 4.3%, an increase of 39,666 people. The number of unemployed Idahoans dropped 5.3%, while the number of employed rose 4.6%.
Idaho’s total nonfarm jobs increased by 3.1% (24,700). Every major industry sector showed over-the-year job gains except for other services (-6.0%); administration, support, and waste management services (-2.2%); and financial activities (-1.3%).
All of Idaho’s metro areas saw year-over-year nonfarm job gains. Twin Falls saw the greatest increase at 4.3%, followed by Boise (2.9%), Idaho Falls (2.9%), Coeur d’Alene (2.1%), Pocatello (1.8%) and Lewiston (1.7%).
The national unemployment rate increased to 3.7% in October from the September rate of 3.5%, and the number of unemployed increased by 328,564 to 6.1 million. Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 261,000 (0.2%) to 153.3 million, which is above pre-pandemic levels.
November’s unemployment numbers are slated to be released Dec. 16. ￼
