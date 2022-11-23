Idaho has continued to keep unemployment under 3% for nine consecutive months. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged up from 2.8% in September to 2.9% in October.

October’s labor force saw gains in both employed and unemployed workers. The number of Idahoans employed or looking for work grew by 1,714 people to 961,441, or 0.2%. Total employment increased by only 455 to 933,268. The total number of unemployed increased by 1,259 to 28,173.

Labor force participation decreased by 0.1 percentage points to 62.6%.

