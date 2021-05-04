The Custer County Planning and Zoning Commission will decide Thursday whether to approve a conditional-use permit for a private air strip south of Stanley that Blaine County commissioners have publicly spoken out against.
Michael and Amanda Boren have applied for a conditional-use permit for an airstrip on their property at 17400 state Highway 75, about 15 miles south of Stanley. The P&Z listened to public comment on the matter at a hearing on April 1, and will make a decision on whether to approve the permit at a separate meeting on Thursday, May 6.
Opponents of the proposal, including members of the Blaine County Board of County Commissioners, have pointed out that the Borens appear to have already constructed the air strip on their property without Planning and Zoning approval, and argue that planes flying in and out will disrupt the natural environment of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
“Boren built with no permits, which is a violation, and it violates all the stated values under the easement on the property. Deny,” Commission Chairman Dick Fosbury wrote in a Twitter post last month.
Proponents have said that the airstrip could prove useful in emergency situations.
There will be no new public comment heard at the meeting Thursday. The meeting will be held at the Challis Community Event Center in Challis at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In