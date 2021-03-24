Air strip.jpg

The proposed airstrip would be located about 15 miles south of Stanley, across from Fourth of July and Champion creeks. The applicant’s property is outlined in yellow.

 Map courtesy of Custer County GIS

The Custer County Planning and Zoning Commission will consider an application to build a private airstrip south of Stanley at a hearing next week.

Michael and Amanda Boren are requesting a conditional-use permit for a proposed airstrip on their property at 17400 state Highway 75, about 15 miles south of Stanley, according to a notice for the meeting.

The hearing will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at the Challis Community Event Center. The center is at 411 Clinic Road in Challis.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will accept written public comments on the proposal through Thursday, March 25, at 5 p.m. Comments may be delivered to the Custer County Planning and Zoning Office at 801 E. Main Ave. in Challis or mailed to Box 385, also in Challis.

Live public comment will also be taken at the meeting.

