Idaho’s two U.S. senators, including one member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, each praised Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett this week following separate meetings with Barrett.
On Wednesday, Sen. Jim Risch described Barrett, a judge on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, as “an exceptional nominee” to the U.S. Supreme Court, citing her “respect for and defense of the U.S. Constitution.”
“Judge Barrett’s credentials are impressive and her legal acumen was evident in my discussion with her,” Risch said in a statement. “Should her nomination come to the floor of the Senate, as I expect it to, I look forward to casting my vote on her nomination.”
President Donald Trump announced on Sept. 26 that he would nominate Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg the previous week. To become a Supreme Court Justice, a nominee must be approved by a majority of the Senate—starting with the Senate Judiciary Committee, of which Idaho’s Sen. Mike Crapo is a member.
Crapo similarly praised Barrett’s “legal acumen, commitment to the Constitution and scholarly experience” as “exemplary” after meeting with the nominee on Tuesday.
“Judge Barrett is conscientious in her application of jurisprudential principles,” Crapo said in a statement. “She is preeminently qualified and has assured me she will interpret the law as it is written.
“I look forward to her coming before the Judiciary Committee in a couple of weeks to speak further about her experience and qualifications,” Crapo continued, “and to answer questions about her judicial philosophy more deeply.”
Crap-O and Reich's (spelled on purpose) heads are so far up Trump's you-know-where, I'm surprised their heads aren't brown.
If she gets confirmed say goodbye To women reproductive rights and affordable healthcare
