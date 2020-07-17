As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread throughout much of Idaho, the South Central Public Health District on Wednesday passed a mask resolution, encouraging the use of masks throughout the eight counties that constitute the district.
The move comes as contact tracers—those assigned to tracking down close contacts of those who have tested positive—continue to face challenges getting the public to cooperate with their efforts, according to district spokeswoman Brianna Bodily.
Often, Bodily said, people ignore attempts to contact them, making it impossible to warn or monitor their symptoms. Others aren’t willing to cooperate because they’re misled about what information tracers are collecting and what the Health District intends to do with the data. Some list altogether false information on their contact sheets when they get a test, making it impossible for tracers to find them and follow up in their investigations.
“This can happen both in the investigation, when people refuse to tell us where they have been or who they have come into contact with, and when we reach out to warn close contacts,” Bodily said. “There are people and organizations claiming our health district is trying to track people, gain information that is not relevant to the investigation and do other things to violate people’s rights and privacy. This is not true. All of the information we gather is to track the disease, inform our community and warn people who may have been exposed.”
The Health District has 19 contact tracers, whose job is to call all contacts of anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 to notify them of the exposure, document any initial and periodic symptoms and provide them with instructions to self-quarantine. Patients who have tested positive for the virus are typically monitored for 10 days but may be monitored for longer if their symptoms persist.
As of Wednesday, the Health District was monitoring 11 cases in Blaine County. However, as the virus has surged elsewhere in South Central’s coverage area, the 19 contact tracers are responsible for monitoring 447 cases on Wednesday across Twin Falls, Jerome, Cassia, Minidoka, Lincoln, Gooding and Camas counties.
With that kind of caseload, the Health District is seeking reinforcements, as it has for months. The Health District continues to advertise for both contact tracers and investigators, who help to investigate cluster outbreaks and assist with workplace and health care facilities notifications. To apply, visit phd5.idaho.gov.
Meanwhile, the district’s board, which includes representatives from all eight counties, will meet again next Wednesday to create the language of the mask resolution. For information or to participate in the meeting, visit the district’s website.
Once again, the IME has not printed the facts. The SCHD voted to approve a resolution that is in draft form. Please read the accurate report here: https://www.kmvt.com/2020/07/16/south-central-board-of-health-approves-resolution-encouraging-use-of-masks-stops-short-of-mandate/
Beware of Big Brother.
Let the people vote on how to reopen schools, if you have one child ....you get one vote, if you have two children ...you get two votes
