Following a filing deadline of March 13, two of the three District 26 lawmakers will face Republican challengers.
Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, will face Eric Parker of Hailey in the general election, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s website. And Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, will face William Thorpe of Bliss.
“I just think there should be a conservative choice,” Parker told the Idaho Mountain Express in a Facebook message. “I’m looking forward to talking and sharing ideas with my neighbors here in District 26.”
Parker, an electrician and the founder and president of the Real 3%ers Idaho, gained national attention for his involvement in the 2014 standoff between federal agents and the Bundy family near Bunkerville, Nev. In 2017, he pleaded guilty in federal court to obstruction of a court order.
A widely circulated photo from the standoff shows Parker lying on a bridge above the BLM’s base camp, with a semiautomatic rifle wedged between two concrete Jersey barriers.
Stennett, who serves as Senate minority leader, was first appointed to the seat held by her late husband, Clint Stennett, in 2010, and is now in her fifth term.
Toone was first elected to her seat in 2016.
Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, is unopposed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In