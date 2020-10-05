The deadline to respond to the 2020 census has been pushed back to Oct. 31, the U.S. Census Bureau announced Friday.
The announcement follows a tumultuous legal back-and-forth between a federal judge and the Census Bureau over whether data collection would wrap up on Oct. 5 or at the end of the month. Last week, the judge issued an injunction directing the bureau to follow an earlier ruling that the count must continue through October.
As of Monday afternoon, just over 41 percent of households in Blaine County had responded to the 2020 census.
In 2010, 43 percent of Blaine County households responded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In