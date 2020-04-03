Census Day has come and gone, but don’t expect a knock on your door.
The U.S. Census Bureau has suspended field operations for the 2020 Census until at least April 15 in light of the novel coronavirus outbreak, meaning census takers won’t be going door-to-door for at least another two weeks.
Locally, Blaine County’s census committee is urging people to respond to the census online or over the phone. The census can be completed online at 2020Census.gov, over the phone by calling the number provided in your census invitation, or by paper through the mail.
The U.S. Census Bureau is also strongly encouraging the public to complete the census online using a computer, smartphone, or tablet.
“Responding now will minimize the need for a census taker to follow up and visit your home later this year,” the Census Bureau said in a statement Wednesday.
Some households in areas less likely to respond online have already received a paper questionnaire along with their first invitation, the bureau said. Households that have not responded online or over the phone will receive a paper questionnaire between April 8 and April 16.
Your response to the census should include where you live and who usually lives and sleeps in your home as of April 1, even if they are staying somewhere else temporarily.
