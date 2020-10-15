Data collection for the 2020 U.S. Census came to a halt in Blaine County and across the nation this week after the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration could end field operations before Oct. 31.
Following the decision, the Census Bureau announced that field operations would end on Thursday.
The ruling marks the latest development in a tumultuous legal battle over whether data collection would continue through the end of October. Earlier this month, a federal judge issued an injunction directing the bureau to follow an earlier ruling that the count must continue through the end of the month.
As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 41.5 percent of households in Blaine County had responded to the census. That’s a slightly lower response rate than in 2010, when 43 percent of Blaine County households responded.
Across Idaho, the response rate in 2020 was 69.2 percent as of Wednesday; in 2010, it was 67.1 percent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In