The federal CARES Act set aside trillions to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The state of Idaho recently provided $15 million of that money to support renters and landlords facing the possibility of evictions due to late rent payments.
The Idaho State Housing Association’s Home Preservation Fund has, since early June, provided $1.6 million of that $15 million to those in need, helping to keep them in their homes. The fund has until Dec. 30 to distribute the rest.
Brady Ellis, the Vice President of the Idaho Housing and Finance Association’s Home Partnership Program said he has seen an increase in demand for funding in the past two weeks. The recent expiration of a moratorium on evictions in Idaho—plus the looming possibility that $600 per week unemployment bonuses could come to an end—has likely contributed to that trend, he said.
Ellis said he is bracing for an even greater demand if things don’t change at a national level.
“We are watching to see what happens with the next stimulus package,” he said.
The Home Preservation Fund provides short-term rent and utility support for Idaho renters experiencing financial hardship because of the pandemic. To qualify, applicants must owe past-due rent or utilities or be unable to pay upcoming rent or utilities because of COVID-19 circumstances.
To be eligible, applicants can earn no more than 80 percent of the Area Median Income, which translates to $43,950 for an individual in Blaine County and $62,750 for a family of four, according to the Blaine County Housing Authority. Applicants must be Idaho residents and have at least one member of the household legally eligible to reside in the United States. Those receiving a federal housing subsidy are not eligible.
Application review and processing can take from three to seven days, Ellis said. Payments, which can take from seven to 10 days to arrive, will be made directly to landlords or utility companies.
“This program was a collaborative effort from various members who worked hard to assess the financial burdens citizens are facing because of COVID-19,” said Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, who chaired the Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee Housing Assistance Subcommittee that recommended the program.
“The committee is hopeful this will offer much-needed relief to renters and landlords, which will help people get back on their feet as they return to work,” Wintrow said.
Renters can go to www.idahohousing.com/covid-19 to find out if they qualify or to apply for assistance. Further information is available by calling 1-855-452-0801.
