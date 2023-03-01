Capitol (copy)
Photo courtesy of the Idaho Statesman

The District 26 House representatives weighed in last week on proposed legislation that, if passed, would outlaw the administering of vaccines that use mRNA technology.

The bill would ban already FDA-approved mRNA vaccines, which include COVID-19 vaccines. According to the draft, anyone who provides such vaccines would be guilty of a misdemeanor.

The proposed bill was introduced by Republican Sen. Tammy Nichols, R-Boise, on Feb. 15, and was referred to the House Health and Welfare Committee on Feb. 16.

