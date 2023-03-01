The District 26 House representatives weighed in last week on proposed legislation that, if passed, would outlaw the administering of vaccines that use mRNA technology.
The bill would ban already FDA-approved mRNA vaccines, which include COVID-19 vaccines. According to the draft, anyone who provides such vaccines would be guilty of a misdemeanor.
The proposed bill was introduced by Republican Sen. Tammy Nichols, R-Boise, on Feb. 15, and was referred to the House Health and Welfare Committee on Feb. 16.
“This is more about sending a message and making a name rather than making good policy,” Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue. said. “This is inexplicable policy, to be honest.”
Burn’s fellow District 26 legislator Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, agreed that he would prefer to see this bill die before it reaches the House floor.
“From a bipartisan standpoint, we hope [it doesn’t pass]” Nelsen added. “From a high-level view, we are trying to tell our medical community how to conduct their business. I think we are back to the old deal that the government just doesn’t belong in somebody’s doctor’s office.”
The House Health and Welfare Committee will continue to review the proposed legislation.
Legislature still seeking property tax solutions
Earlier this month, Speaker of the House Mike Moyle, R-Star; Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle; and Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, each presented different potential property tax bills.
Grow’s bill would direct 4.5% of the state’s sales tax collection revenue to reducing property taxes on a homeowner’s primary residence. The bill would also allot $150 million from the state’s budget surplus to reduce property taxes during fiscal 2023.
Skaug’s bill would reinstate the property tax exemption index, which was removed in 2016. The bill would alleviate a homeowner’s increase in property taxes in a time when non-homeowner and commercial properties have experienced tax reductions since the index was removed.
Moyle’s bill seeks to address education funding and the homeowner’s exemption. The bill would allocate $300 million to school districts based on attendance and would require schools to pay off bonds, expenses and levies. The bill would also increase the homeowner’s exemption from $125,000 to $150,000.
“There’s a big stalemate between the House and Senate between property tax bills,” Burns said. “I had pitched a compromise that, on the House side, was relatively well-received by the chairman of the [Revenue and Taxation Committee] and the Speaker as well to try and come up with something that could pass both bodies with relative ease.”
Burns said that last week there seemed to be a willingness to make a compromise between Grow, Moyle and Gov. Brad Little, but after meeting, the governor said he’s looking for something simpler.
“In his estimation, the Moyle bill was not very simple and he’s leaning towards Grow’s bill and any talk of compromise went out the window.” Burns said. “We are now just playing chicken with everyone’s property taxes.”
House Bill 156 sees pushback from District 26 House legislators
House Bill 156 was introduced on Feb. 16 with the intention of amending existing law to classify rattlesnakes as predatory wildlife.
“Currently, rattlesnakes are classified as protected as non-game species,” Burns said. “That does not mean that they are protected under the Endangered Species Act, but what it means is that there are established Fish and Game rules regarding possession, and technically [you’re] not allowed to shoot them for sport. If they are harassing you or your property, you can dispatch them.
“The problem with classifying them as predators [is that it] would take away the live-possession rules. If you reclassify them as predators, we do away with all those rules based on how many snakes you can possess. I don’t believe that rattlesnakes are predators as we know them.”
Burns said that classifying rattlesnakes as predators could open the gates for doing the same with other animals. According to Idaho law, the classification of “unprotected predatory wildlife” would allow year-round hunting. This classification applies to coyotes and other small predators not classified as big game.
Burns predicted that the bill will pass the Senate and be signed into law by the governor, but said it would bring unnecessary legislative oversight to Fish and Game.
“This is yet another example of the Legislature getting involved in Fish and Game science and biology policy when we have zero biological experts,” Burns said.
Nelsen said he opposed the bill.
“My concern is that there is enough endangered species that are affecting range management, and I’m concerned that if someone clears out a few dens of snakes, they might end up on the threatened list and then we are managing rangelands around another endangered species,” Nelsen said.
Sen. Ron Taylor sees success in potential EMS resolution
The Idaho Senate passed a resolution last week that directs the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to coordinate statewide planning and funding for emergency medical services across the state.
Currently, Idaho does not designate EMS as an essential service and is not required to provide state funding. Funding for EMS agencies falls on the individual counties, and varies from county to county.
Taylor, a former firefighter, has advocated for this resolution since its first reading and said it is making progress moving through the Legislature.
“The resolution made it off the Senate floor the other day, which was great,” Taylor said. “EMS will now have statewide funding to try and come up with a plan to make EMS an essential service. This would be a way to figure out funding, especially for rural areas who rely on volunteers and bake sales just to buy an ambulance or whatever they need. This should head over to the House side very soon.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In