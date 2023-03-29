Though it found support from District 26 legislators, a bill that could have been a first step toward some state funding of private schools was shot down 27-43 in the Idaho House of Representatives.
House Bill 339 was part of an ongoing debate in the Legislature on the matter of funding for private schools. It would have put an advisory question on the statewide ballot in November 2024 asking whether voters support spending tax dollars to help fund private K-12 schools, including religious schools and for-profit schools.
The bill was supported by both Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, and Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome.
“We worked all session long about education savings account and vouchers,” Burns said. “As far as I’m concerned, the Education Committee did really good work and wanted to take it to the voters. We wanted to ask a very simple and very direct question that’s going to be ‘yes’ or ‘no’ and if you wanted to do it, OK, fine, we will be responsive to that. But everyone got their panties in a bunch and shot it down relatively resoundingly.”
Nelsen said the House Education Committee saw “a continuous run of library bills and school voucher bills, and I hope that these school voucher bills disappear entirely.”
“These come back time after time, and I don’t think this has been laid to rest,” he said.
Idaho Launch makes its way through the Senate
A bill expanding the existing Idaho Launch education program made its way through the House back in February, and passed through the Senate last week.
Starting with the class of 2024, the bill would provide eligible high school graduates with a grant of $8,500 to be redeemed at the workforce training provider, career technical program, community college or college of their choice. Preference will be given to students pursuing in-demand careers based on job market data.
House Bill 24 represented a priority of Gov. Brad Little, who proposed allocating $80 million for Idaho Launch in his 2023 State of the State address last month. During the speech, Little said it would be “the single largest investment in career technical and workforce education in state history.”
The Idaho Launch Program and a trailer bill that accompanied it passed the Senate and the accompanying bill is headed to the House.
“These two bills took a lot of heat from the far right, the group that has asked for $6,000 per child for a school of their choice without oversight and accountability,” said Sen. Taylor said. “Idaho Launch is a good program. It provides a pathway for post-secondary schooling. The money can only be used in Idaho community colleges and workforce training providers, and it provides continual legislative oversight during the program with a sunset clause of five years.”
Rep. Burns said he was ecstatic on the passing of the House bill through the Senate.
“This is a program the House passed six weeks ago and it went across the building to languish until the very end of the session. In those six weeks not a single vote changed,” Burns said. “It was an exercise in patience for the supporters of the program. Because of this bill, 12,000 graduating seniors will have the option to go for $8,500 towards trade school or community college for a two-year program or they can go the four-year route and get an Opportunity Scholarship worth up to $14,000 over the course of their study.
“Great bill, it should have passed weeks ago, and we should have been home a month ago. I’m proud that we finally got the right thing done, and I’m proud to have supported it and helped get it across the finish line.”
Medicaid bill narrowly goes down in the House
A bill that sought to appropriate nearly $4.7 billion for the Department of Health and Welfare’s Medicaid services fell to a 34-36 vote.
“One of the more ridiculous things to happen this week was a very good, very honest Medicaid budget went down on a close vote,” Burns said. “It went down because we weren’t kicking enough people off Medicaid to please some Republicans. Down went a very good budget, and we replaced it with one that has $150 million in nondiscretionary cuts in it. Nondiscretionary means we must pay it.”
“If the cost of Medicaid keeps going up, that money has to come from somewhere,” Nelsen said. “If we could hold that Medicaid money in line even just a little bit, it would be nice to have that money spent on other things.” ￼
