Private school funding denied

Though it found support from District 26 legislators, a bill that could have been a first step toward some state funding of private schools was shot down 27-43 in the Idaho House of Representatives.

House Bill 339 was part of an ongoing debate in the Legislature on the matter of funding for private schools. It would have put an advisory question on the statewide ballot in November 2024 asking whether voters support spending tax dollars to help fund private K-12 schools, including religious schools and for-profit schools.

