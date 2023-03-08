0313 statehouse rotunda

.

 Photo courtesy of the Idaho Statesman

Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, along with the House’s Health and Wellness Committee, advanced a rural nursing loan repayment program that aims to entice nurses to commit to practicing in rural Idaho.

“If a nurse goes through school and becomes a licensed RN, and works in a rural hospital, we are going to provide some loan forgiveness for them,” Burns said. “It’s a short-term program that lasts for a few years and then sunsets.”

According to the bill, allocated funds would pay off educational debts for nurses committed to practicing in designated rural health shortage areas and critical access hospitals in Idaho.

Rep. Jack Nelsen (copy)

Rep. Jack Nelsen R-Jerome

mshultz@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments