District 26 Reps. Ned Burns and Jack Nelsen cast key votes to pass a bill expanding the state’s “Idaho Launch” workforce development program on Monday, advancing a plan that would make available a $8,500 workforce training grant to students that graduate high school.

House Bill 24 passed the lower chamber by the thinnest of margins, 36-34. All of the House’s 11 Democrats supported the bill, along with 25 Republicans. Nelsen, R-Jerome, was among the GOP legislatures to support the proposal. Nelsen sits on the House Education Committee, and was a co-sponsor of the bill.

As written, the bill would allow graduates to put $8,500 towards an Idaho-based workforce training provider approved by the state’s Workforce Development Council, a career technical program, or an Idaho university, college or community college beginning in 2024. The Workforce Development Council would tailor the state’s policy to help place Idaho students in high-demand jobs.

