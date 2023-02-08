District 26 Reps. Ned Burns and Jack Nelsen cast key votes to pass a bill expanding the state’s “Idaho Launch” workforce development program on Monday, advancing a plan that would make available a $8,500 workforce training grant to students that graduate high school.
House Bill 24 passed the lower chamber by the thinnest of margins, 36-34. All of the House’s 11 Democrats supported the bill, along with 25 Republicans. Nelsen, R-Jerome, was among the GOP legislatures to support the proposal. Nelsen sits on the House Education Committee, and was a co-sponsor of the bill.
As written, the bill would allow graduates to put $8,500 towards an Idaho-based workforce training provider approved by the state’s Workforce Development Council, a career technical program, or an Idaho university, college or community college beginning in 2024. The Workforce Development Council would tailor the state’s policy to help place Idaho students in high-demand jobs.
H.B. 24 represents a priority of Gov. Brad Little, who proposed allocating $80 million for “Idaho Launch” in his 2023 State of the State address last month. During the speech, Little said it would be “the single largest investment in career technical and workforce education in state history.”
In an interview with the Express, Nelsen praised Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield’s efforts on workforce training, and said he is eager to see the bill implemented.
“I’m super excited about the launch program,” Nelsen said. “I’m really proud to be a part of it. The unique part of this bill is that it’s going through the Workforce Development Council, and they will [direct] where the money will go. The list of in-demands jobs is a monstrous list.
“Generally, I believe that Superintendent Critchfield is doing a wonderful job, and she has a clear vision of where she wants to go with education. I’m a pretty enthusiastic supporter of her for everything.”
The bill states that “the Legislature further finds that an educated workforce is an enormous asset for the state’s economy. With unemployment at record lows and inflation at record highs, the need for skilled workers is critical for our state’s continued economic prosperity.”
It now moves to the Idaho Senate.
Burns focuses on property tax relief
In his assignment to the House Revenue and Tax Committee, Burns, D-Bellevue, said he is weighing options for property tax relief this session.
Burns said he has heard several different proposals. The simplest, he said, came from Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa. Skaug’s plan would bump the maximum homeowner’s exemption from 50% of a home’s value to 55%. Idaho’s maximum homeowner’s exemption is capped at $125,000.
“There are folks across the state where there has been less appreciation and less people driving up home prices,” Burns said. “In a county with a lower median price point home, they may not be getting the full exemption, so pushing it up another five percent will achieve more of the homeowner’s exemption.”
Another option would be to utilize some of the $120 million Little proposed setting aside for property tax relief as a credit for residents to use to cover city and county taxes on their homes.
Burns says that he intends to combine the best parts of the bills being presented, and try and remove what he considers to be disagreeable.
“I’m going to spend quite a bit of time thinking about taking the best bits of each bill, showing it to a couple of friends and seeing if there’s anything we can accomplish,” Burns said. “We have a chance to a lot of good [with property taxes]. If we blow it, we should be very prepared to get yelled at by every homeowner and renter in this state.”
Taylor navigates ‘split’ Senate
That measure now heads to the Senate, where Sen. Ron Taylor, D-Hailey, plans to join his District 26 colleagues in voting against the bill.
Taylor believes that the bill, which passed through the House 53-13-4, won’t achieve the same success in the Senate.
“The Senate is pretty split these days. I don’t think the bill is going to pass,” Taylor said. “I don’t think that anyone that I’ve met in the Senate wants any less money flowing into their jurisdictions. I believe this came about by people trying to put more regulation where it doesn’t belong. I think the Senate will stand up to that and say ‘No.’”
Taylor looks for EMS funding
In the weeks to come, Taylor expects the Senate to look at health care, focusing on Medicaid and—he hopes—emergency services. On Friday, the former fire captain told the Express that he plans to co-sponsor a plan to that would designate emergency medical services as an essential service across the state. He hopes that the move would channel more money for EMS agencies across the state, which he said often lack appropriate funding.
“We are very fortunate in the Wood River Valley to...have full-time access to EMS services,” Taylor said. “There are several places is Idaho that do not have that luxury. If you call 911, you would be lucky to get someone who can leave their family to come and assist you. A lot of EMS agencies are volunteers. [Making] it an essential service would streamline funding.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In