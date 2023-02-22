Capitol (copy)
Photo courtesy of the Idaho Statesman

A bill passed by the Idaho House of Representatives last Tuesday would allow prison sentences for doctors who perform sex-change treatments on children under 18.

If passed by the Senate and signed into law by the governor, House Bill 71 would subject medical practitioners to prosecution who “knowingly engages in any practice upon a child for the purpose of attempting to alter the appearance of or affirm the child’s perception of the child’s sex if that perception is inconsistent with the child’s biological sex.”

The bill would also prohibit administering puberty-blocking medication, doses of testosterone to girls or doses of estrogen to boys. The felony would be punishable by a $5,000 fine or up to 10 years of incarceration.

