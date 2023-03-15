The Idaho Legislature removed $38 million from state budgets for the fiscal year that would have gone to child care.
After making the cuts, the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee voted to approve several budgets for the Department of Health and Welfare. The budgets now go before the House and Senate.
House Minority Caucus Chair Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, and Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, agreed that this issue is pressing for working families looking for child care.
“This is a situation that we desperately have to get solved,” Burns said. “There was a chunk of money that went into child care grants. There was some intent language that said the money would be used for kids over 6 years old because the Legislature isn’t super keen on having early childhood development, universal pre-K or anything like that.
“The language stated the money wouldn’t be going to kids under 6, and maybe some of the money actually did go to kids under 6 and everyone has their hair on fire about this because God forbid we actually help kids and parents.”
Nelsen sees victory for opposition to Lava Ridge wind farm project
As opposition to the Lava Ridge wind farm project continues to gain traction, the House unanimously passed a resolution expressing opposition to the wind energy project proposed for sites in the Magic Valley. Nelsen presented a joint resolution to encourage the attorney general and the governor to review the project.
“The main gist of the resolution is to give direction to our governor and attorney general, as well as our congressional delegation, for them to weigh in against this project,” Nelsen said via press release. “We presented it in the Environment, Energy and Technology Committee last week. It passed in committee with a unanimous vote and now it is on to the full House of Representatives for a vote. A huge shout out to all the concerned citizens of District 26 and beyond who came, testified and lended their support of the Resolution. Your voices were heard loud and clear.
“I was really impressed with that, and I expect it to come to the House floor sometime next week,” he said.
Sen. Ron Taylor criticizes repeal of ‘militia’ restriction
Senate Bill 1056 passed through the Senate last week with a 24-9 vote with two abstentions, which repeals and adds to existing law to prohibit cities and towns from supporting certain military companies or organizations.
The repealed language included, “No body of men, other than the regularly organized national guard, the unorganized militia when called into service of the state, or of the United States, and except such as are regularly recognized and provided for by the laws of the state of Idaho and of the United States, shall associate themselves together as a military company or organization, or parade in public with firearms in any city or town of this state.”
“This is the worst thing to pass the Senate to date this session,” Taylor said. “This piece of legislation removes the prohibition on forming militias and allows militias to ‘parade’ while fully armed. In short, any group of people may assemble, march and carry weapons in any parade, or gather outside someone’s home or place of business. The ramifications of this are substantial, and quite frankly, very scary.”
District 26 representatives oppose ‘nebulous’ drag show bill
The Idaho House of Representatives voted 48-21 with one abstention to pass House Bill 265, which would permit civil lawsuits to be filed against anyone who hosts a drag show that displays “sexual conduct” and allows minors under 18 to attend.
Nelsen, Burns and other opponents of the bill argue that it could stifle members of the arts community’s ability to express themselves through performances. Violations could result in civil liability of up to $10,000.
“The Legislature is trying to ban [drag shows] in public, and there’s a good chance that this could end some theater performances,” Burns said. “Anybody can be offended by anything nowadays. The new silly trick of these bills is to put a private cause of action that allows people to become basically greedy conflict entrepreneurs when they are offended.”
Burns said he’s counted 13 bills that include “private cause of action” language, empowering a plaintiff to seek damages through the courts.
“It’s ridiculous and it needs to stop,” Burns said.
“It’s written so nebulously,” Nelsen said. “It was directed at drag shows but it’s written so broadly that it could include almost anything at a public event.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In