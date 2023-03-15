Capitol (copy)
Photo courtesy of the Idaho Statesman

The Idaho Legislature removed $38 million from state budgets for the fiscal year that would have gone to child care.

After making the cuts, the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee voted to approve several budgets for the Department of Health and Welfare. The budgets now go before the House and Senate.

House Minority Caucus Chair Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, and Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, agreed that this issue is pressing for working families looking for child care.

Ron Taylor (copy)

Sen. Ron Taylor

mshultz@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments