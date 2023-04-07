Capitol (copy)
Photo courtesy of the Idaho Statesman

“Disappointing.” “Disheartening.” “Objectively terrible.”

That’s how District 26 lawmakers described the state’s 2023 legislative session, which adjourned Thursday after 88 days in the Statehouse.

“This session was objectively terrible,” Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, said last Friday. “We did terrible things for the people of Idaho on a weekly basis, and hopefully the governor reads all the legislation we passed very carefully, and I hope ... we see 25-30 vetoes on the governor’s desk. That’s how bad the work was this session.”

