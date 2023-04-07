That’s how District 26 lawmakers described the state’s 2023 legislative session, which adjourned Thursday after 88 days in the Statehouse.
“This session was objectively terrible,” Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, said last Friday. “We did terrible things for the people of Idaho on a weekly basis, and hopefully the governor reads all the legislation we passed very carefully, and I hope ... we see 25-30 vetoes on the governor’s desk. That’s how bad the work was this session.”
Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, criticized what he called “non-voters” in the Legislature who constantly vote “nay” on appropriations bills and budgets.
“It’s impressive that 12 or 13 legislators vote against every single appropriations bill,” Nelsen said. “They’re kind of taking advantage of the rest of us, because those budgets have to be made. I’d say that made the biggest impression on me, and to sit and vote ‘no’ for every appropriations bill is just disheartening. The leadership backdoors a lot of legislation that they talk up, and then turn around and vote against it. The number of times we had bills that had a little bit of good and a whole lot of bad, it was ridiculous.”
Sen. Ron Taylor told the Express that he was “disappointed” in his first session in Boise.
“Rather than focusing on issues that Idahoans are most concerned with, we spent most of our time debating bills that banned books, criminalized schools, libraries and infringed on local control,” Taylor said. “Many important issues were either not addressed at all or left until the last minute, with minimal time for the public and constituents to contribute their input. I hope that next session we will focus on the real needs of Idahoans right out of the gate.”
District 26 Democrats rallied against legislation that adds a section in the chapter of the Idaho Code relating to the “illegal trafficking of minors to procure a criminal abortion” and amends the section of Idaho code dealing with criminal abortion by prohibiting anyone from transporting a minor to states where abortion is legal with the intent of concealing the abortion from the minor’s parents.
House Bill 242, which authorizes the Idaho Attorney General to prosecute individuals for transporting minors to states where abortion is legal passed 58-11-1 on the House floor on March 30.
Burns voted against the bill, while Nelsen voted for it. On the Senate side, Taylor opposed a corresponding piece of legislation.
Gov. Brad Little signed the bill into law on Wednesday.
Per the legislation, the newly established crime of “abortion trafficking” carries a prison sentence of 2-5 years. Even if the criminal case isn’t prosecuted, the pregnant woman, fetus’ father, grandparent, sibling, aunt or uncle can pursue a civil case.
To Taylor, the change “holds a bounty for anyone who wants to go after a doctor who performs an abortion.”
“Let’s just say it was a fairly brutal week for democracy,” he said. “You could put a minor in your car and be accused of kidnapping her to get an abortion and individuals could be civilly liable.
“Quite frankly, democracy in Idaho and our Idaho Constitution had several pages cut out of it this week. It was a pretty rough week for Constitutional rights and women.”
Burns believes that the bill may end up before the courts.
“It’s honestly a terrible piece of legislation, I can’t imagine that it will hold federal Constitutional muster, and, in my mind, it violates the commerce clause,” Burns said. “Our activist attorney general said yesterday that any doctor in Idaho who provides information about how to obtain an abortion in a state that is legal could be charged. Now we are going to prosecute with potential charges. This could go to the Supreme Court, and we could have a dogfight on our hands. This week has been bananas.”
Nelsen said that he had a huge problem with the bill, but hoped portions of it may give rural hospitals assistance in funding.
“This last abortion bill was tough, and I voted for it because I think a little tiny bit of it can help our hospital situation,” Nelsen said. “To say that it did more than that, I can’t say that at all. There simply weren’t any ways to get any sort of common-sense legislation done. For example, to propose legislation to make a woman carry a non-viable fetus to term is just plain barbaric.”
Burns, though, was happy to put an end to Senate Joint Resolution 101, which looked to amend the Idaho Constitution so that any referendum, petition or initiative must be signed by at least 6% of legal voters in each legislative district to get on a ballot.
According to Burns, this bill would essentially remove Idaho citizen’s rights to participate in referendums.
“The idea that we are asking the citizens of Idaho if they want to strip their own rights from them, I think says a lot about the state of democracy in the state of Idaho.” ￼
