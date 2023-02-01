District 26 legislators last week sounded off on House Bill 22, which would allow the state to withhold funding from cities and counties that refuse to investigate state felony laws—including those criminalizing abortion in Idaho.
Originally sponsored by Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, the bill advanced out of the House Revenue and Taxation Committee last week, setting up a vote of the full House on Monday. There, the bill passed the House 53-13, with four legislators absent.
Two of the 13 lawmakers opposed to the bill—Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, and Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome—represent District 26, which includes Blaine County. Nelsen and Twin Falls Rep. Greg Lanting were the only two Republicans to join the chamber’s 11 Democrats in opposing the bill.
On Friday, Nelsen told the Express that the bill gives the state government too much control over local governmental entities, and that the Legislature should be more respectful to local control.
Critics of H.B. 22—a revised rendition of an earlier bill, H.B. 2, which was called the “No Funds for Abortion Act”— have called the proposal a legislative response to a Boise city resolution from July 2022 that directs Boise Police and other city departments not to prioritize the prosecution of abortion providers. According to the resolution, the city of Boise would not report information or assist in civil actions around suspected abortions unless required by state or federal law.
“It’s a fight between Boise and the Legislature,” Nelsen said. “It’s a bit dicey for me, because we all want to follow laws, but this is just like federal overreach. There are things the government doesn’t need to do, and I think that they need to respect local control.”
The newest version of the bill contemplates withholding funds to government entities that refuse to investigate or enforce all forms of crime, not just abortions. But Burns said H.B. 22 first and foremost is an effort to penalize the city of Boise.
“I am vehemently opposed to it,” Burns said. “It is punitive specifically towards Boise, after Boise passed a resolution that they would not prioritize investigating abortion. [Skaug] says it’s a law-and-order thing. I think it’s a direct attack on the city of Boise.”
If the law passes and Boise does not change course, the city could lose some $28 million in state sales tax disbursements, Burns said.
For areas outside of the capital, though, Burns still thinks the bill is bad governance.
“Police departments have limited resources,” he said. “If someone is dealing fentanyl in the streets of Boise, that absolutely should be prioritized. If a woman is pregnant—if she miscarries and her nosy neighbor reports that she’s not pregnant anymore—are the police going to come and investigate whether she had an abortion or not? Police have to figure out what they want to investigate. Like, is investigating an abortion really the best use of their resources? Or, is it finding people who are dealing fentanyl or dealing cocaine or being on DUI patrol?”
Abortion is now illegal in Idaho, except in cases of rape or incest, or to save the life of the mother. There are no abortion providers in the state, according to a Planned Parenthood database.
“So, where are these investigations coming from? Who even knows?” Burns said. “You’re having trouble finding OB-GYNs that want to come to Idaho and practice because our laws are so poorly written. It’s having a chilling effect on women’s reproductive health in our state because we continue to write bad laws.”
Upon passing the House, the bill was referred to the Senate standing committee on Local Government and Taxation. If a version of H.B. 22 makes it before the full Senate, District 26 Sen. Ron Taylor plans to vote against pushing it to the governor’s desk.
H.B. 22, Taylor told the Express, purposely obfuscates the true intentions of the legislators pushing the action.
“I think there are so many poorly written bills that are trying to get pushed through the Legislature, it’s basically smoke and mirrors,” Taylor said. “I think they are doing this to distract from their true intention—I say ‘they,’ I mean people who want to do away with our education system, do away with any type of rights that anybody might have who claim to be associated with homosexuality or the LGBTQ community.
“There is so much good we can be doing, but we are spending our time trying to put little fires out everywhere, and it’s just not productive.” ￼
