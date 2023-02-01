Capitol (copy)
Photo courtesy of the Idaho Statesman

District 26 legislators last week sounded off on House Bill 22, which would allow the state to withhold funding from cities and counties that refuse to investigate state felony laws—including those criminalizing abortion in Idaho.

Originally sponsored by Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, the bill advanced out of the House Revenue and Taxation Committee last week, setting up a vote of the full House on Monday. There, the bill passed the House 53-13, with four legislators absent.

Two of the 13 lawmakers opposed to the bill—Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, and Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome—represent District 26, which includes Blaine County. Nelsen and Twin Falls Rep. Greg Lanting were the only two Republicans to join the chamber’s 11 Democrats in opposing the bill.

mshultz@mtexpress.com

Load comments