20-08-21 State Capitol Rotunda_Idaho Statesman@.jpg (copy)

The Idaho Legislature convened last week at the Capitol in Boise.

 Courtesy photo by The Idaho Statesman

Idaho Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, lauded his District 26 Republican colleague, Rep. Jack Nelsen of Jerome, who last week introduced a resolution intended to empower the governor and attorney general to take legal actions to encourage the Bureau of Land Management to select a “no-build option” on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project.

The project aims to construct up to 400 wind turbines northeast of Twin Falls in Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka counties, mostly on BLM land.

Nelsen recently told the House Resources and Conservation Committee that there is almost unanimous opposition to the project by local governments, highway districts, counties and constituents, citing short-term economic impacts and long-term agricultural and wildlife impacts.

