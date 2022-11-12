A ranch in Camas County about halfway between Magic Reservoir and Fairfield where actor Bruce Willis worked for many years to build a private airport capable of landing large jets has sold to a group identified as Hope Rock LLC.
The change in ownership means the locally-permitted airport may not be built after all, according to a representative for the new owner. Alternative uses for the 1,600-acre ranch are under consideration.
“Our first order of priority is soil health," said Hope Rock LLC Director Annalyn Lavey. "The property has environmental considerations that we intend to take seriously. Although the transaction included a permit for a planned private airstrip, the case for regenerative agriculture is much more compelling.”
The Boise-based Hope Rock LLC purchased the property earlier this year in the Camas Prairie, stated Willis’ attorney Gary Slette, who had work with Willis to get P&Z approval for the 8,500-foot airstrip known as Soldier Field Airport.
Plans approved by the Camas County Board of Commissioners included an airport large enough to accommodate “very large general aviation aircraft,” including the Boeing 737-800, according to a master plan submitted by Willis’ Ix-Nay Investment Trust. The plans stated that the airport could serve 1,500 takeoffs and landings each year.
The individuals behind Ix-Nay’s application have never been publicly identified. Willis used Ix-Nay Investment Trust to purchase several properties in Hailey in the 1990s. In 2004, he offered to donate portions of the land near state Highway 20 for a potential relocation site for Friedman Memorial Airport, but the site was not chosen and the relocation effort later stalled.
In 2016, Willis began construction on a dirt landing strip in the area, triggering concerns by locals and changes to county land use regulations. In 2021 the airport was approved in Camas County.
It is unclear this week whether federal approvals applied for by the Wills-linked Ix-Nay Investment Trust have been acquired for the airport development.
Camas County residents were divided over the land use map change, 300-acre rezone and conditional use permit approval that county leaders signed off on with a 3-1 vote.
Those in favor saw it as an opportunity for economic development. Opponents saw it as potentially destructive to the natural environment and ambience of the Camas Prairie.
“If this zoning change is rammed through, permitting such a large, noisy and toxic airport, the perennial beauty of this extraordinary prairie will be forever lost, never to be regained,” author Judith Freeman said in September 2020.
P&Z Chairman Jerry Nelson said in October of that year that the airport was needed.
“Camas County has been in decline since the 1960s. The benefit for the county will be better than what 1,600 acres of marginal agricultural land can provide,” Nelson said.
A nonprofit organization called Preserve The Camas Prairie, Inc., represented by attorney Michael Pogue, filed a lawsuit in 2021 seeking a declaratory judgement from the court, claiming that the Camas Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of County Commissioners failed to consider environmental and economic impacts the airport would have on the area. The suit was thrown out by Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Ned Williamson on Feb. 8, 2021.
What will transpire on the ranch now is uncertain, but some neighbors are glad there has been a change in ownership. Bob Rodman lives about a mile and half from where the airport was planned for construction. He said in an interview that he has been following the potential development since Willis offered the property as a site for a relocated Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey.
“I’m very happy that is has new owners and that there will not be such a mistreatment of the prairie. I saw it as evil,” Rodman said in an interview. “We never really were told why they were building it. We are hearing now that the new owners plan to do some restoration out there.”
Lavey said more information will be forthcoming as Hope Rock takes steps for form a plan for the future of the property.
“I wish there were more to add at this point," she said, "other than that we are excited to be working in Camas [County] and looking forward to getting to know more of the locals in Fairfield."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In