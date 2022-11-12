Bruce Willis’ ranch sold near Fairfield

A canyon runs through the 1,600-acre ranch near Fairfield recently purchased by Hope Rock LLC.

 Courtesy photo

A ranch in Camas County about halfway between Magic Reservoir and Fairfield where actor Bruce Willis worked for many years to build a private airport capable of landing large jets has sold to a group identified as Hope Rock LLC.

The change in ownership means the locally-permitted airport may not be built after all, according to a representative for the new owner. Alternative uses for the 1,600-acre ranch are under consideration. 

“Our first order of priority is soil health," said Hope Rock LLC Director Annalyn Lavey. "The property has environmental considerations that we intend to take seriously. Although the transaction included a permit for a planned private airstrip, the case for regenerative agriculture is much more compelling.”

tevans@mtexpress.com

