More than a year after anti-government activist Ammon Bundy and his supporters swarmed a Boise hospital, prompting a shutdown that diverted ambulances to other hospitals, a jury ordered Bundy, his associate Diego Rodriguez and a network of groups to pay $52.5 million in damages to Idaho’s largest hospital system and to the medical professionals they harassed.

Attorneys representing St. Luke’s Health System requested at least $16 million in damages for immediate costs. But attorney Erik Stidham argued the hospital system’s future damages—such as security costs—should be factored in because the groups’ online messages harassing those involved continue to circulate. The health system’s attorneys requested $37 million.

The jury awarded all plaintiffs—which include the hospital system and three employees—$26.5 million in damages, but added $26 million in “punitive” costs.

Load comments