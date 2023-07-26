More than a year after anti-government activist Ammon Bundy and his supporters swarmed a Boise hospital, prompting a shutdown that diverted ambulances to other hospitals, a jury ordered Bundy, his associate Diego Rodriguez and a network of groups to pay $52.5 million in damages to Idaho’s largest hospital system and to the medical professionals they harassed.
Attorneys representing St. Luke’s Health System requested at least $16 million in damages for immediate costs. But attorney Erik Stidham argued the hospital system’s future damages—such as security costs—should be factored in because the groups’ online messages harassing those involved continue to circulate. The health system’s attorneys requested $37 million.
The jury awarded all plaintiffs—which include the hospital system and three employees—$26.5 million in damages, but added $26 million in “punitive” costs.
“Taking legal action is not something we take lightly. But standing up to the threats, bullying, intimidation, disruption, and self-serving actions of the defendants was necessary. Inaction would have signaled that their menacing behavior was acceptable. Clearly, it is not, and the jury’s decision validates that fact,” Chris Roth, president and CEO of St. Luke’s Health System, said in a press release after the jury decided.
The ruling, announced Monday in Ada County District Court, caps a lawsuit that has taken more than a year to make its way through the court system. Bundy and Rodriguez have sought to avoid the proceedings by dodging several attempts to be served with legal notices and arrest warrants, and they did not appear or direct attorneys to represent them in the two-week long jury trial.
The lawsuit filed in May 2022 accused Bundy, Rodriguez and their closely linked political organizations—People’s Rights Network and Freedom Man PAC—of defamation and harassment. The hospital system’s attorneys have also accused Bundy and Rodriguez of hiding their financial assets to avoid being required to pay the lawsuit.
“Where are they now that it is their time to be held accountable?” Stidham, an attorney with Holland and Hart representing St. Luke’s, rhetorically asked the court of Bundy and Rodriguez. “They are hiding.”
Bundy wrote in a July 10 letter posted on the People’s Rights Network website and addressed to Ada County District Court Judge Nancy Baskin, who recently took over the case, that defaulting on the case by not offering a defense in trial “would be the least time consuming and least expensive way to mitigate this lawsuit.”
Bundy also alluded to violence in that letter, as previously reported by Idaho Reports.
“Please do not sanction a war that may end in innocent blood and require others to bring justice upon those who are responsible for shedding it,” Bundy wrote, posting a picture of the judge.
It is unclear how the ruling affects an arrest warrant for Bundy connected to the case.
The case revolves around doctors ordering Rodriguez’s infant grandchild, who they said showed signs of being malnourished, into temporary child protective care by the state. Bundy and Rodriguez have claimed the infant was healthy and alleged that doctors discriminated against the child because he was unvaccinated.
Bundy, described as “irate” by a security guard who testified during the trial, and a few supporters verbally confronted security personnel in the St. Luke’s hospital in Meridian’s ambulance-only entrance in March 2022 when the infant was first admitted. Bundy was arrested for trespassing early that morning, after refusing demands to leave the ambulance bay. Three days later, a crowd supporting Bundy forced the St. Luke’s Boise downtown location into lockdown for over an hour—blocking medical staff from leaving or entering the building, and forcing hospital staff to redirect new patients to other facilities.
The 10-month-old involved in the case was about 14 pounds, which is average for a 3-month-old infant, Dr. Natasha Erickson testified during the trial. Erickson treated the infant at St. Luke’s. She, along with health system CEO Roth, Registered Nurse Tracy Jungman and the hospital system itself, sued Bundy, Rodriguez and the groups.
When the baby was admitted to the hospital again, Erickson said she was angry.
“Because he was worse the second time,” she said. “And it seemed that he was doing very well while in the hospital and very rapidly declined after discharge.”
Bundy previously pleaded guilty to misdemeanor trespassing stemming from the Meridian hospital encounter, which took place days before the Boise protest.
“The professionals who took this stand, under oath, testified that infant was under risk of death, severely malnourished, dehydrated. And although the doctors didn’t use that term, that infant was starving—and potentially starving to death,” Stidham said.
The doctors who treated the infant were barred from publicly disputing Bundy and Rodriguez’s false claims due to health privacy law, Stidham said.
Bundy has also been twice arrested for trespassing in the Idaho Statehouse in unrelated incidents. He led an armed standoff at an Oregon wildlife refuge in 2016, but was acquitted in federal court, the Idaho Statesman previously reported.
“The Ada County courts are embarrassing,” Bundy texted the Idaho Capital Sun after the order. “This recent verdict confirms everything I have been saying. I am glad I did not participate and legitimize this mockery of justices.”
In a text message to the Capital Sun after the jury’s decision, Bundy said the focus should remain on the infant.
Rodriguez, in an email to the Sun, defended his claims as true, said he tried to participate in the court process and called the lawsuit “frivolous.”
The lawsuit ordered the following payments from each defendant: $13.5 million from Rodriguez, $12.4 million from Bundy, $10.4 million from Freedom Man Press, LLC, $10.4 million from People’s Rights Network, $3.2 million from Ammon Bundy for Governor—Bundy’s campaign for governor—and $2.6 million from Freedom Man PAC.
The Boise and Meridian hospitals saw 667 more appointments canceled than usual during the week around the protests, from March 12 to 18, St. Luke’s Health System Chief Financial Officer Kate Fowler testified. She estimated the hospitals missed approximately $3.7 million in revenue. The health system also has spent $4.6 million hiring about 74 full time security staff, she said.
St. Luke’s Health System is estimated to lose $49 million over 20 years, according to testimony from accountant Dennis Reinstein, who the health system’s attorneys hired as an expert witness. ￼
Idaho Capital Sun is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Idaho Capital Sun maintains editorial independence.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
This is hard to figure out from the information given. Reference is made to dodging service, were they ever properly served?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In