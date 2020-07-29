About 36 percent of households in Blaine County have responded to the 2020 U.S. Census, according to the Census Bureau website—an increase of 11 percentage points since the start of June. But the response rate in Blaine County is still significantly lower than Idaho’s response rate statewide.
Just over 66 percent of all Idaho households had responded to the census as of Tuesday morning. The highest response rate was in Ada County, where 76 percent of households had responded so far.
In Blaine County, Bellevue had the highest response rate: 52 percent of households. Carey and Hailey followed closely behind, at 51 percent and 45 percent, respectively.
Ketchum and Sun Valley, meanwhile, were lagging behind the rest of the county as of Tuesday. Twenty-seven percent of households in Ketchum and 20 percent of households in Sun Valley had responded to the census.
Idahoans who haven’t yet responded to the census may have heard a knock on their door in the past two weeks. On July 16, the U.S. Census Bureau launched its Nonresponse Follow-up Operation in Idaho, sending census takers door-to-door to follow up with nonresponsive households. These census takers are wearing masks and following social distancing protocols, according to a statement from the Bureau.
The Bureau expects to complete census data collection by Oct. 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In