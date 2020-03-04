The Idaho House of Representatives passed a bill on Friday that would erase the bipartisan membership requirements of the Fish and Game Commission, sending the bill to the Senate.
Reps. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, and Sally Toone, D-Gooding, both representing District 26, joined 11 other House Democrats to oppose the bill. Forty-three Republican legislators voted in favor and nine legislators were absent.
The Fish and Game Commission was created by Idaho’s first voter initiative in 1938, which—in order to prevent political objectives from influencing decisions—legislated a bipartisan membership requirement. Currently, no more than four out of seven members of the commission can be from the same political party. (In the past, non-Republican spots have more frequently gone to commissioners registered as “nonaffiliated” rather than to Democrats.)
The House bill, previously approved 14-4 by the Resources and Conservation Committee on Tuesday, was opposed by the Idaho Wildlife Federation last week.
“If the bill passes, any governor … can have total political sway of the entire commission,” IWF executive director Brian Brooks stated in a Thursday press release.
Davis and Toone voiced similar concerns to the Express.
“We support keeping the bipartisan requirement for membership, as I feel that would ensure all sides of issues regarding Fish and Game would be represented,” Davis wrote in an email.
Toone said politics should not “creep more and more” into state agencies.
“No matter which direction politics goes, this [requirement] will always make sure there are at least two points of view,” she said.
Rep. Paul Shepherd, R-Idaho, however, argued on Tuesday that commission candidates shouldn’t be excluded based on party affiliation.
“It should be about Fish and Game, and what’s best for policy in the agency,” he said.
For years, Republicans have held a majority on the commission. Currently, only two governor-appointed board members—Jerry Meyers of North Fork and Tim Murphy of Boise—are registered with an “unaffiliated” party, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office, and the commission seat representing the Clearwater region remains vacant.
