A few Idaho state senators from both major political parties said in a Friday committee hearing that they can’t support an existing bill to criminalize all gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth — but the committee’s Republicans were open to supporting an amended version.

The Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee sent House Bill 71 to the full Senate, where it will be subject to amendments. An amended bill would then have to go back through the House for approval before it could be sent to the governor for consideration.

The committee heard hours of public testimony from bill supporters and opponents before taking up debate and a vote.

