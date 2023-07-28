Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s office has asked the Idaho Supreme Court to dismiss Idahoans for Open Primaries’ legal challenge to ballot titles assigned by Labrador’s office.
The response from Labrador’s office was filed with the Idaho Supreme Court late Tuesday afternoon and represents the latest development in a legal dispute between the AG’s office and supporters of the proposed ballot initiative.
A coalition calling itself Idahoans for Open Primaries is seeking to qualify a ballot initiative for Idaho’s November 2024 general election.
The ballot initiative is designed to eliminate Idaho’s closed party primary elections and replace them with a single primary election that all voters vote in and all candidates run in, regardless of party affiliation. Under the initiative, the top four vote-getters from the primary election, regardless of party affiliation, would advance to the general election.
The ballot initiative would also change the general election by creating an instant runoff, or ranked choice, voting system. Voters would vote for their favorite candidate and also have the ability to rank the other three candidates on their ballots in order of preference. If one candidate receives at least 50% of the votes, that candidate would be elected the winner.
But if not, the candidate receiving the fewest votes would be eliminated and their votes would automatically be transferred to the second-choice candidate on each of those ballots. That process would continue until one candidate has at least 50% of the votes and is elected the winner. Under that system, Idahoans would only vote one time because their second, third and fourth choice preferences marked on their original ballots would decide any instant runoff elections.
The legal challenge involves the ballot titles, which describe what the ballot initiative is and what it does.
Labrador’s office assigned ballot titles on June 30, but on July 10 the groups Idahoans for Open Primaries and Reclaim Idaho asked the Idaho Supreme Court to throw out the ballot titles. They alleged the ballot titles were misleading and reflected Labrador’s personal bias against the initiative following a May 2 tweet in which Labrador wrote, in part, “Let’s defeat these bad ideas coming from liberal outside groups.”
In Tuesday’s response to the challenge, Labrador’s office denied the allegations and said the office followed the law and issued accurate ballot titles.
“Just as the law directs, the Attorney General’s short and long titles acquaint voters with the purposes of the initiative and explain how the initiative differs from existing law,” Deputy Solicitor General Joshua N. Turner wrote in the AG’s response.
Idaho Supreme Court justices gave Idahoans for Open Primaries and Reclaim Idaho until Aug. 1 to file their reply brief.
The Idaho Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the open primary case on Aug. 7 in Boise.
The two sides’ disagreement runs deeper than the ballot titles, however. Labrador has threatened to sue if the initiative qualifies for the ballot, and his office said the initiative violates a section of state law limiting ballot issues to addressing one subject. Labrador’s office said the initiative involves two subjects—primary elections and the general election.
Open primary initiative supporters disagree, including former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Jim Jones. Supporters say the initiative only involves one subject—elections.
If the open primary ballot initiative qualifies for the 2024 general election, it would take a simple majority of voters to approve it.
Idaho Capital Sun is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.
