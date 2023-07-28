Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s office has asked the Idaho Supreme Court to dismiss Idahoans for Open Primaries’ legal challenge to ballot titles assigned by Labrador’s office.

The response from Labrador’s office was filed with the Idaho Supreme Court late Tuesday afternoon and represents the latest development in a legal dispute between the AG’s office and supporters of the proposed ballot initiative.

A coalition calling itself Idahoans for Open Primaries is seeking to qualify a ballot initiative for Idaho’s November 2024 general election.

